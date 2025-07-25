Endometriosis Surgey Support

💛 Hello everyone!

First of all, since sharing our last infertility journey update (if you haven't seen it yet you can find it here: Facebook or here: Instagram) and through the years, I want to a thank you so much for the support, encouragement, and kindness you’ve shown us. The way we’ve been surrounded with love has been incredible. I know it’s hard to fully understand how this feels for us, but your empathy and compassion have been so special. It’s helped me walk into this with so much more confidence and assurance. For that, I’m endlessly grateful.





I hesitated to share this—surprisingly, because it feels so vulnerable. (Yes, I see the irony, haha!) But so many have encouraged us to, and I know there’s no shame in asking for help. So here I am, taking my own advice.





As we’ve learned more about the surgery and recovery, we’ve realized we need help. We know not everyone has the means to give financially, so please know that prayers and encouragement are just as meaningful. If that’s what you have to give, it’s more than enough, and we are so thankful.

⸻



🙏 Our Financial Need

• Surgery date: October 23rd

• First payment: $5,500 due September 23rd

• Second payment: $7,000 due a week before surgery

• Possible additional cost (depending on what’s found during surgery): ≈$2,900 after surgery

⸻

💛 What Recovery Looks Like

Recovery isn’t cut and dry. Everyone heals differently, but here’s what I can expect:

• 3–5 small incisions on my abdomen, with major internal healing from deep work.

• Soreness, cramping, and pulling when I move, cough, or get up.

• Gas pain in shoulders, ribs, and chest from the gas used during surgery.

• Extreme fatigue and weakness—needing help with basic tasks like getting out of bed, showering, or making meals.

• No lifting over 10 lbs, bending, or standing for long periods.

• Digestive issues like bloating and constipation while everything settles.

• At least 2 weeks of complete rest; full internal healing can take 6–12 weeks.

⸻

🌱 Non‑Financial Ways to Help

Encouragement during recovery will feel like a lifeline. If you can’t give financially, here are other ways you could bless us:



• Send a note or message to check in—it means so much.

• Recommend things to watch or read during recovery.

• Help with our dogs (a walk, a play date).

• Prep a meal for us so Jon can focus on other things when he’s home.

⸻

💛 From the Heart

Our greatest need is financial, but we fully trust the Lord’s provision.

Kind words are like honey to the soul—never feel that simple encouragement isn’t enough. It is, and I will gladly receive it.

If you’d like to know more or have questions, please reach out. You know I’m an open book about our journey—I want to tear down the walls that make so many feel isolated in infertility.

I have so much hope that this surgery will bring healing, but even if not, I know the Lord is still good and still faithful. Thank you for walking this road with us—I can’t wait to see how this story unfolds.

💛 Want to give another way?

If you’d like to help but prefer to avoid processing fees, you can also give directly via Venmo: @rachaelsteudeman.

Every bit of help—financial, prayerful, or emotional—is deeply appreciated. Thank you so much!