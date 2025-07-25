OMENS 2025 LOSS

Rayne doesn't usually ask for help, but some situations truly need community support.

Rayne's car, along with many of her and Mark’s personal belongings, and the River Watch Cashbox, was stolen during the Omens 2025 Event. They believe this was a targeted crime and are working closely with the RCMP to find those responsible.

However, the personal losses Rayne and Mark experienced have been overwhelming. Emotionally, mentally, and financially, they’ve reached a breaking point. They cannot do this alone anymore. They now find that they need help.

Here’s what they are facing right now:

- Mark has received a vehicle from his out of province cousin. They are now facing the following costs:

-> Out of Province Vehicle inspection – $375

-> Repairs (cost unknown, depends on the inspection)

-> Registration – approx. $1,000–$1,800

-> Transfer of ownership taxes (also unknown)

- On top of this, Rayne hasn’t been able to work these past two weeks due to mental health challenges. She is beginning to heal, but this has been one of the hardest times of her life.

- They have also had some unexpected large expenses hit them all at once, including a vet bill, some medical expenses, and a tuition deposit.

We’re hoping to raise the funds to cover the most immediate car costs and to give them a small cushion. With this, they can take the much needed time to manage the continued nature of this crime, focus on recovery, and begin to move forward.

To those who have already reached out — thank you. Truly. Even if Rayne and Mark haven’t responded yet, they see every facebook message, comment, and kind gesture. Your support has been what’s keeping them going through this.

They are choosing to believe that the worst is behind them and things will get better. You have all already shown them that the power of community can move mountains.

Let's help them move that mountain!