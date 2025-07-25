Sam Tran American Airlines Mechanic Memorial fund

Sam (Son) Thanh Tran . Sammy our beloved brother, friend and coworker at American Airlines passed away unexpectedly following a motorcycle accident July 17th 2025. Sammy always had a smile on his face, always joking around, willing to jump in and give you a hand to help out. Most Importantly he was a good Husband, Father, Son and family man. Please help us show support for his family by making a donation!