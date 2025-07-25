Stop drag queen grooming of our children

Wisconsin State Statute Law 948.055 (in part) states: Causing a child underage of 18, to view or listen to sexual activity, is a Class A-Felony. No enforcement is being carried out against this law. Raising funds for a lawyer to represent our ministry "The Remnant Fellowship" in Marshfield, Wi theremnantrev12@gmail.com.

For four (4) years I have challenge this before City of Marshfield, to ban the yearly invasion in Juen Pride Month, presenting Drag Queens performances to children in our Wenzel Famil Park, yet they continue to allow this to take place. So we are presenting the City of Marshfield, WI with "a letter of intent to sue" Raising funds for legal fees to proceed with lawsuit.

Please help fund this effort and make this a state wide victory, all it takes for evil to win, is for good men to do nothing! Won't you be that someone, to make a difference, today?



