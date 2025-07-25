TheButterflyEffect2

The Butterfly Effect Person of the week, week 3 is now open! To enter, please visit our Group on Facebook and fill out the associated Google Doc Sheet — your name will automatically populate onto the master spreadsheet. We will end this next Friday at 7 PM and go live at 8 PM. ❤️With just $2 you can really make a difference for someone else. Be the change you want to see 🦋

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point of this group? This group exists to lift up people through the power of community. Each week, we collect donations whatever is raised, big or small, goes to one randomly selected mom. The beauty is in the giving: we don’t pick the mom until after the donations come in. It’s not about how much it’s about coming together to make a difference.

Do I Have to Donate to Be Selected? Nope! You do not have to donate to be eligible. Everyone has an equal chance to be chosen. Just fill out the free Google Form to get on the entry list no cost, no pressure.

Am I Required to Gift the Person of the Week? Never. Gifting is completely optional. But if you’re able, we encourage you to give what you can even $2 makes a difference when everyone chips in. Some weeks you give, some weeks you receive. That’s what community is all about.

How Is a Person Chosen Each Week? After donations are collected for the week, we go live on Facebook and use WheelofNames.com to randomly select a mom from the entry list. It’s fair, transparent, and always filled with love.