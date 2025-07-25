Campaign Image

Help us Camila Zambrana in her fight against sjogr

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $2,200

Campaign created by Alexander Zambrana

Campaign funds will be received by Alexander Zambrana

Help us Camila Zambrana in her fight against sjogr

Camila was recently diagnosed with Sjögren’s Syndrome, a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own glands and tissues. Although rare in young people, it can cause severe fatigue, pain, inflammation, and other complex symptoms that require ongoing medical care.

Recent Donations
Show:
Sam
$ 15.00 USD
1 hour ago

Stay strong!

William Laracuente
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Mrs Shaina
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

God is in control. Praying for a miracle for my sweet Camila. Praying for guidance and patience for mom and dad and wisdom for all doctors involved. I will be giving extra hugs and love when I see her on Sundays ❤️

Pavita
$ 15.00 USD
5 hours ago

In my thoughts and prayers hope she gets better

Daddy zay
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

Torres Family
$ 500.00 USD
8 hours ago

Que dios me la bendiga y me la protege siempre! Dios mio ponga su mano a esta angelita y a su bella familia!

John Gomez-Acosta
$ 10.00 USD
8 hours ago

Dani Sanchez
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

Holly Dix
$ 15.00 USD
10 hours ago

Praying for her!

riyah
$ 5.00 USD
11 hours ago

Rafael Rodriguez
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Magda y Nelson Amieiro
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Oramos Dios obre un milagro y la cubra con sanidad total.

Felix y Familia
$ 100.00 USD
12 hours ago

Espero q se mejore pronto y q DIOS la tenga de la mano q en el nombre de DIOS todo va a salir bn

Jose Onofre
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Que dios bendiga y que su mano sanadora esté sobrellevando todo.

Arturo H
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Astrid
$ 35.00 USD
15 hours ago

Los mantenemos a todos, especialmente a Camila, en nuestras oraciones! Oramos por fortaleza y progreso continuo. Besos y abrazos desde VA.

analis
$ 10.00 USD
15 hours ago

Ashley and Caleb
$ 50.00 USD
15 hours ago

We love you, Camila! We’re praying for a miracle 🤍

Alfonso y Adiana
$ 150.00 USD
15 hours ago

Adiana
$ 50.00 USD
16 hours ago

Keeping her in my prayers and hoping for a miracle 🤍

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo