Help us Camila Zambrana in her fight against sjogr

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $2,200
Campaign funds will be received by Alexander Zambrana
Camila was recently diagnosed with Sjögren’s Syndrome, a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own glands and tissues. Although rare in young people, it can cause severe fatigue, pain, inflammation, and other complex symptoms that require ongoing medical care.
Stay strong!
God is in control. Praying for a miracle for my sweet Camila. Praying for guidance and patience for mom and dad and wisdom for all doctors involved. I will be giving extra hugs and love when I see her on Sundays ❤️
In my thoughts and prayers hope she gets better
Que dios me la bendiga y me la protege siempre! Dios mio ponga su mano a esta angelita y a su bella familia!
Praying for her!
Oramos Dios obre un milagro y la cubra con sanidad total.
Espero q se mejore pronto y q DIOS la tenga de la mano q en el nombre de DIOS todo va a salir bn
Que dios bendiga y que su mano sanadora esté sobrellevando todo.
Los mantenemos a todos, especialmente a Camila, en nuestras oraciones! Oramos por fortaleza y progreso continuo. Besos y abrazos desde VA.
We love you, Camila! We’re praying for a miracle 🤍
Keeping her in my prayers and hoping for a miracle 🤍
