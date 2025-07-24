Not all surprises are fun

Almost everyone loves a good surprise, right?!?

Unfortunately, not all surprises turn out to bring a smile to our faces.

Angela has recently received some scary news after multiple test and procedures from top physicians in Tyler, TX and is facing a diagnosis of Breast Cancer. Thankfully the tumor has been detected early, and the surgeon team has been moving quickly to get things prepared for multiple surgical procedures.

The journey for a double mastectomy and reconstruction starts in August!

She is anxious, yet peaceful. Most days strong, yet at times not having as much pep in her step and listening to the words of her favorite song during this season...."Not depending on ME but relying on YOU!". Her faith is strong and her outlook positive.

Sudden health challenges can be quite expensive, and we have been given permission to express our love and support for her and Stephen through this giving campaign to help lighten the burden.

Above all, your prayers are most appreciated for a successful surgery with a smooth and quick recovery!