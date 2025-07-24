Campaign Image

Not all surprises are fun

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $1,135

Campaign created by Angela Bussell

Campaign funds will be received by Angela Bussell

Almost everyone loves a good surprise, right?!? 

Unfortunately, not all surprises turn out to bring a smile to our faces.

Angela has recently received some scary news after multiple test and procedures from top physicians in Tyler, TX and is facing a diagnosis of Breast Cancer. Thankfully the tumor has been detected early, and the surgeon team has been moving quickly to get things prepared for multiple surgical procedures. 

The journey for a double mastectomy and reconstruction starts in August!

She is anxious, yet peaceful. Most days strong, yet at times not having as much pep in her step and listening to the words of her favorite song during this season...."Not depending on ME but relying on YOU!". Her faith is strong and her outlook positive. 

Sudden health challenges can be quite expensive, and we have been given permission to express our love and support for her and Stephen through this giving campaign to help lighten the burden. 

Above all, your prayers are most appreciated for a successful surgery with a smooth and quick recovery!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Santos Martinez
$ 10.00 USD
11 hours ago

Prayers for you all, God will shine his light and heal

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 hours ago

Praying for you and your family!

will bertrand
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Im praying for yall the lords got you

maci white
$ 5.00 USD
13 hours ago

betsyTy
$ 500.00 USD
14 hours ago

You are not alone and we are praying for you and know that God will heal you completely... we love yall

Renee McKenzie
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Prayers for you and the family!

You are not alone
$ 250.00 USD
16 hours ago

You’re not alone in this. I believe in your strength, even when things feel overwhelming. This diagnosis doesn’t define you, it only reveals your fight, your courage, your heart. I’ll be here for every step, every tear, every win. We’ll face this together, and we’ll find hope in each day. You’ve got this, and I’ve got you. Better yet, I am only one of many people who feel this way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

I don’t know you but I will be praying for you, your healing, and your family. Your son seems to love you a lot. You’re stronger than you know! I’ll keep you in my prayers. 🩷

Chris and Juan Salazar
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Heavenly Father, we lift up this strong and beautiful woman to You. Surround her with peace, comfort, and healing as she battles cancer. Give her courage each day and let her feel Your presence in every step. Strengthen her family and flood their hearts with hope. We trust in Your power, love, and perfect plan. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Kevin and Tenee
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

You got this! We are here for the fight! We love you!

Elizabeth OBrien
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

