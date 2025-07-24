Not all surprises are fun

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $1,135
Campaign funds will be received by Angela Bussell
Almost everyone loves a good surprise, right?!?
Unfortunately, not all surprises turn out to bring a smile to our faces.
Angela has recently received some scary news after multiple test and procedures from top physicians in Tyler, TX and is facing a diagnosis of Breast Cancer. Thankfully the tumor has been detected early, and the surgeon team has been moving quickly to get things prepared for multiple surgical procedures.
The journey for a double mastectomy and reconstruction starts in August!
She is anxious, yet peaceful. Most days strong, yet at times not having as much pep in her step and listening to the words of her favorite song during this season...."Not depending on ME but relying on YOU!". Her faith is strong and her outlook positive.
Sudden health challenges can be quite expensive, and we have been given permission to express our love and support for her and Stephen through this giving campaign to help lighten the burden.
Above all, your prayers are most appreciated for a successful surgery with a smooth and quick recovery!
Prayers for you all, God will shine his light and heal
Praying for you and your family!
Im praying for yall the lords got you
You are not alone and we are praying for you and know that God will heal you completely... we love yall
Prayers for you and the family!
You’re not alone in this. I believe in your strength, even when things feel overwhelming. This diagnosis doesn’t define you, it only reveals your fight, your courage, your heart. I’ll be here for every step, every tear, every win. We’ll face this together, and we’ll find hope in each day. You’ve got this, and I’ve got you. Better yet, I am only one of many people who feel this way!
I don’t know you but I will be praying for you, your healing, and your family. Your son seems to love you a lot. You’re stronger than you know! I’ll keep you in my prayers.
Heavenly Father, we lift up this strong and beautiful woman to You. Surround her with peace, comfort, and healing as she battles cancer. Give her courage each day and let her feel Your presence in every step. Strengthen her family and flood their hearts with hope. We trust in Your power, love, and perfect plan. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
You got this! We are here for the fight! We love you!
