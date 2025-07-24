Campaign Image

Support the Doudy Clan

Raised:

 USD $1,385

Campaign created by Aaron Doudy

Campaign funds will be received by Aaron Doudy

Hello everyone,

We are a family of six who have been told by our landlord that he has sold the house we are staying in, and the new buyers do not want renters. To complicate matters further, I have lost my job without warning leading to us having no money to facilitate a move.

We have a family member offering us a place to stay in another state, but need funds to get myself, my wife, and our four kids to our destination. The family van is out of commission, we have no money for diapers, gas, and most necessities. We are tantalizingly close to a position where we can get back on our feet. We just need a little help to get there.

The house needs to be vacated by August 31st, and so we are putting this campaign up for anyone who wants to help a family in need.

God bless you in all your endeavors for his kingdom, and thanks in advance for all those who give and pray.

Sincerely,

The Doudy Family

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

God Bless and good luck to you and family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

SG Fren
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Hope this helps!

getalonghome jessedyer
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

God be with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
22 hours ago

Yet another SG Fren
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck and God Bless!

Another SG Fren
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

SG fren
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Jason Gilliam
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Max Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

