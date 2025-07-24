Postcards to Catholics for the Special Election!

🌟✉️🇺🇸

Our mission: To purchase postage stamps so we can send 10,500 postcards to Catholics in the 11th Congressional District urging them to vote in the Special Election!

As we know, handwritten postcards can inspire Catholics to get out and vote. When formerly non-voting Catholics receive our postcards, 41% of them go vote!

Our friends at CatholicVote usually fund these campaigns for us 100%, but this time they've asked us to raise the funds for the postage (they will continue to fund the design, printing, and addressing of the cards).

Please consider a donation of $25 or $50 or more. Cathy and Deb cannot pay for this alone -- we need everyone to chip in something! Even $5.

This is the most powerful thing we can do. If every faithful Catholic would vote in every election, our faith and values would change the culture!

#PowerOfPostcards