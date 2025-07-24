Campaign Image

Postcards to Catholics for the Special Election!

Goal:

 USD $6,400

Raised:

 USD $1,080

Campaign created by Cathleen Ruse

Campaign funds will be received by Cathleen Ruse

Postcards to Catholics for the Special Election!

🌟✉️🇺🇸

Our mission: To purchase postage stamps so we can send 10,500 postcards to Catholics in the 11th Congressional District urging them to vote in the Special Election!

As we know, handwritten postcards can inspire Catholics to get out and vote. When formerly non-voting Catholics receive our postcards, 41% of them go vote!

Our friends at CatholicVote usually fund these campaigns for us 100%, but this time they've asked us to raise the funds for the postage (they will continue to fund the design, printing, and addressing of the cards).

Please consider a donation of $25 or $50 or more. Cathy and Deb cannot pay for this alone -- we need everyone to chip in something! Even $5. 

This is the most powerful thing we can do. If every faithful Catholic would vote in every election, our faith and values would change the culture!

#PowerOfPostcards

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Susan Valentine
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 hours ago

Thanks for doing this campaign, Cathyl

Snyder Marshann
$ 25.00 USD
10 hours ago

Cindy Miller
$ 25.00 USD
10 hours ago

Linda Noelle
$ 20.00 USD
10 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Harry Locock
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

Cathy Ruse
$ 10.00 USD
11 hours ago

Monique Baroudi
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo