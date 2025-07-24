Ministry Event to Cover Expenses

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $330
Campaign funds will be received by John Ramirez
First Nation, Canada, the precious people of First Nation, our brothers and sisters, who love the Lord. We want to be a blessing to them.
God blesses those who bless the body of Christ. If you can sow a generous seed to this amazing God-moment, let’s stand together and shame the enemy in Jesus’ mighty name.
Please help us bless their region and bless First Nation and their ministry.
Sincerely,
Evangelist John Ramirez
Blessings from the Inner Circle Family and Pastor John Ramirez.
Many blessings to First Nation!
