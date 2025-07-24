Ministry Event to Cover Expenses

First Nation, Canada, the precious people of First Nation, our brothers and sisters, who love the Lord. We want to be a blessing to them.



God blesses those who bless the body of Christ. If you can sow a generous seed to this amazing God-moment, let’s stand together and shame the enemy in Jesus’ mighty name.



Please help us bless their region and bless First Nation and their ministry.



Sincerely,

Evangelist John Ramirez











