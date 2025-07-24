The Nightingale Nest Egg

Matthew David Nightingale, age 43, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at his home surrounded by family.

There are no words to describe the impact of this loss. Matt was an incredible human being who would do anything for anyone at any time. And always with a smile.

It has been a roller coaster ride of extreme highs and lows as Matt has courageously fought cancer for the last 2 years. This family has endured so much.





Matt leaves behind his wife, Jen who has faithfully been by his side for 20 years, as well as 2 sons, Van (8 yrs) and Dax (9 days).

Matt loved nothing more than his family, and would want them to be taken care of by all who knew and loved him.





We are setting up this fund to help ease the financial burden of one of our dearest friends and sister in Christ. We all know there is no amount of money that could bring Matt back, but our goal is for Jen to be able to focus on their newborn baby and 8 year old son while navigating this new life without the love of her life.





Please pray for this family, donate if you’re able and share this link so Jen can get all the help she needs ❤️





There’s no limit on prayer and the impact is felt long after we say Amen. Help us be the hands and feet of Jesus and give Jen a much needed blessing!





Your generosity is greatly appreciated, God bless you all.