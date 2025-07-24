Elizabeth Support

Elizabeth is the Communications/Directors’ Assistant for ACCTS, a ministry that equips military Christian leaders and fellowships worldwide. She writes:

“My son Conrad is out of ICU and in a regular hospital room. The SCAD (spontaneous cardiac artery dissection) isn't getting worse which is good news. Docs says this is almost all certainly related to his lupus. They cannot do surgery to try to repair the artery tear for various reasons, so they are going to keep an eye on it to ensure it heals on its own. Unfortunately, there is a notable risk that he'll have a SCAD again in the future. These can be quickly life threatening.

The dissection issue released a clot which has lodged in another artery and caused massive pain so he's on dilaudid and fentanyl. Today he hasn't needed morphine on top of the other pain meds, at least. Tests also showed that his kidney function has worsened, and the kidney disease is causing significant amounts of atherosclerosis in his heart vessels and carotid arteries. The plan of action is new lupus medicines, cholesterol medicines, and cardiac rehab in the months to come to help his heart recover from the damage (part of his heart aren't pumping the way they should). Once they get the heart issue in a better place, they may decide to do some procedures to clear out the plaque buildups. Meanwhile, he won't qualify for MEDICAID for several more weeks and the bills are piling up.

Please pray that these new medicines will help and that his heart will heal. It was discouraging news, and it's incredibly sad to know his future may be so far from what he and we wanted it to be. We are considering that he may need to apply for temporary disability until he heals enough to work. Pray that we will all have faith in God's plans.”

Would you please consider helping Elizabeth and Conrad out by praying and also assisting them financially during this time of need? I hope to send them this surprise gift by August 8th. Thank you.