Help send students to Church camp

Help Send Our Students to Forge Camp – August 4–8!





This summer, a few of our students have the incredible opportunity to attend Forge Camp, happening August 4–8—but we need your help to get them there!

Camp isn’t just about games, hikes, and campfires (though there’s plenty of that!). Forge Camp is a powerful, Christ-centered experience where students step away from the noise of everyday life and draw closer to God. It’s a place where faith comes alive, friendships deepen, and lives are changed forever.

Several of our students are eager to attend but are facing financial challenges. That’s why we’ve launched this campaign—to raise funds to help cover registration and transportation costs so every student who wants to go, can go.





Your gift—large or small—will go directly toward helping a student experience Forge Camp this summer. You're not just donating to a trip—you're investing in a life-changing encounter with Jesus.





Please consider giving and sharing this campaign with others who might want to be part of this mission. Let’s send these students off with our full support and prayers, believing for God to move mightily in their lives.

Thank you for your generosity!





“Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.” — 1 Timothy 4:12



