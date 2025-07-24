Guatemala Mission Trip - Sharing Love & Blessings

Hi. This is Brighton Good from Bulls Gap Tennessee. I have a heart for the Lord and my Dad and me have been blessed with our very first mission trip to Guatemala this Christmas. We will be sharing Jesus with them and helping them and praying with them. We will be handing out 1000 backpacks filled with things we often take for granted like soap, washcloths, pencils, paper, and more. The church and our family are doing all we can to raise money for the trip. Our church is trying to raise money for the trip. Our church is trying to raise money for the trip by doing a yardsale we will be helping to raise money for the trip. In total for me and my Dad it will cost $4000. The Ground fee will cost $650 per person for food, shelter, and transportation for the flight it will cost $1,200 per person. I am excited to see what the Lord has in store for me if you feel led to donate for us to go thank you for your support and prayers for questions you can call 423-470-8050. If not please pray for us! Brighton