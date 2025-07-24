Heading to Charis Bible College!!!

I first visited Charis Bible College in October of 2023. I immediately knew this was a place I wanted to be. A seed was planted and has since then grown. I know the Lord is calling me to this place. So it’s time to go deeper and walk into the assignment the Lord has for me.

But with that assignment comes preparation, and for me, that means making one of the biggest decisions of my life: leaving everything familiar behind and going to Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado in the fall. This isn't just about education; it’s about stepping into what feels like God’s path specifically designed for me. It means saying goodbye to comfort, embracing uncertainty, and diving headfirst into a future that is as exciting as it is scary.

This journey isn’t easy though. The financial burden of moving across the country looms large—school fees are only a fraction of what is needed to get there. The list is long and the number is more than I can handle on my own. I feel like I’m staring at a mountain. But my God is the God that moves mountains. I believe in miracles, and that includes funding this move!

And this is where you come in! Your support isn’t just about sending money; it's about joining me on this faith journey. Every dollar counts—whether big or small. Every cent gets me one step closer to fulfilling the assignment. It helps pay for textbooks, transportation, and all those little expenses that add up faster than I can say "faith over fear."

I know the road ahead is long but full of potential because God’s hand has been with me through every twist and turn in life—from my first steps at the Farm to now. He's led me this far, and I trust Him to guide me all the rest of the way!!

So if you feel it in your heart to help in any way possible, know that your contribution is more than just money; it’s a vote of confidence in the unseen, a step of faith into the unknown and an act of love. You will be sowing into the fertile ground that is my life and for that I cannot thank you enough.

Thank you for being part of this journey with me and helping me turn quiet whispers into divine moments of obedience.