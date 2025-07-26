Campaign Image

Supporting the Trafton family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,410

Campaign created by Timothy Trafton

On Sunday, July 20th, 2025, the Trafton family suffered a devastating loss. Tonya Trafton—a beloved mother, wife, daughter, and friend—passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer.


Her passing has left a deep hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her. Tonya was the heart of her family: strong, nurturing, and selfless. Even in her final days, she remained focused on her loved ones, offering comfort despite her own pain.


Her sons, Timothy and Tyler, and her husband Tim, stood by her side through it all—caring for her around the clock, sacrificing work and finances to make sure she was never alone. The past few months have not only been emotionally exhausting, but have also taken a heavy financial toll on the family. Between mounting medical bills, lost wages, travel costs, and now funeral expenses, the burden has become overwhelming.


This GiveSendGo is being set up to help ease that weight, allowing the Trafton family to grieve without the added stress of financial hardship. Any funds raised will go toward covering funeral arrangements, outstanding medical bills, and helping the family catch up on expenses they fell behind on while caring for Tonya.


If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign and most importantly, keeping the Trafton family in your prayers.


Your kindness, compassion, and support during this heartbreaking time mean more than words can express. From the bottom of our hearts—thank you.

Recent Donations
Kaitlin Schilde
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Laura Clark
$ 40.00 USD
8 hours ago

While I never had the chance to meet Mrs. Trafton, Mr. Trafton was kind to me one day and I will always appreciate his kindness. My sincerest condolences to Mr. Trafton and his family. I'm so very sorry. May you and your family find strength and peace in this hard time.

Melissa Delucia
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

Cheyanne Shelley
$ 100.00 USD
9 hours ago

Howard Bever
$ 1000.00 USD
10 hours ago

RIP Tonya

Joe and Pam Tracy
$ 200.00 USD
10 hours ago

May God bless you guys during these hard times and get you through it

