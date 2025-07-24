Campaign Image

Supporting Wendy Sturm

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,590

Campaign created by Vicki Riebe

Campaign funds will be received by Vicki Riebe

Supporting Wendy Sturm

Hello, my name is Vicki Riebe. My daughter Wendy Morgan Sturm 55, my only child, has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. They put her on a diuretic to get rid of retained fluids in order to reduce the stress on her heart. This caused dangerously high levels of potassium in her bloodstream, which in turn caused atrial fibrillation. She was ambulanced to the hospital and was unresponsive. They had to shock her heart to get it into a normal rhythm. At the hospital she was admitted to ICU and became responsive with medications. But, her kidneys aren’t functioning properly now either, so they’ve put her on dialysis to help get rid of the excess fluids. She will likely be in the hospital for several weeks. With medications, lifestyle changes, and possibly a pacemaker, Wendy can still lead a happy, productive life. Although she has health insurance, there are always deductibles and co-pays and other bills to pay. And she obviously can’t work until she has recovered from the immediate dangers. I’m asking for financial help for her in order to reduce the stresses that both worsen her condition and interfere with her recovery. In addition, Wendy just found out that her only child, Brittany, is making her a grandma. And Lord willing, Wendy will be healthy enough to welcome her precious little granddaughter into the world, be an integral part of her life, and help Brittany as she learns to navigate motherhood. Thank you and God bless you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Jasmine
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Colton Morgan
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Kylie
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Murs
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Britt & family Sending you all the love and healing.

Kandi
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Many prayers Wendy your are strong… hugs to you and your mom

Canadays
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Tracy Ohler
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Hoping and praying for a speedy recovery.

Justina
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Teresa Mattson
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying Wendy has a speedy recovery! God Bless

Ezequiel Zamora
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Pray that God would bring you all peace that surpass all understanding and give the medical professionals wisdom. In Jesus name.

Ruth Hodges
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Love and prayers to you,Wendy and Britney.

Lili and Matt
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Drew Daly
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Andy
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Claire
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Ron Morgan
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Mom
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers for Wendy are greatly appreciated, too.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo