Supporting Wendy Sturm

Hello, my name is Vicki Riebe. My daughter Wendy Morgan Sturm 55, my only child, has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. They put her on a diuretic to get rid of retained fluids in order to reduce the stress on her heart. This caused dangerously high levels of potassium in her bloodstream, which in turn caused atrial fibrillation. She was ambulanced to the hospital and was unresponsive. They had to shock her heart to get it into a normal rhythm. At the hospital she was admitted to ICU and became responsive with medications. But, her kidneys aren’t functioning properly now either, so they’ve put her on dialysis to help get rid of the excess fluids. She will likely be in the hospital for several weeks. With medications, lifestyle changes, and possibly a pacemaker, Wendy can still lead a happy, productive life. Although she has health insurance, there are always deductibles and co-pays and other bills to pay. And she obviously can’t work until she has recovered from the immediate dangers. I’m asking for financial help for her in order to reduce the stresses that both worsen her condition and interfere with her recovery. In addition, Wendy just found out that her only child, Brittany, is making her a grandma. And Lord willing, Wendy will be healthy enough to welcome her precious little granddaughter into the world, be an integral part of her life, and help Brittany as she learns to navigate motherhood. Thank you and God bless you.