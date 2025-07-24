Supporting the Blankenship Family

Help a devoted father heal:

Support for Paternal Postpartum Recovery

Hi everyone,

We’re reaching out with open hearts to ask for your support during an incredibly challenging time for my sister's family.

My brother-in-law, Alexander, is a loving husband and devoted father of two. After the recent birth of their second child, he began to experience severe symptoms of paternal postpartum depression — a condition that is rarely talked about, but very real and deeply impactful.

As the sole provider for his family, Alex has been doing everything in his power to care for his wife, their newborn baby girl, and their 2 year old son — all while silently struggling. The weight of unspoken mental and emotional pain became too heavy to carry alone.

Now, Alex has made the brave decision to enter a 90-day treatment program to focus on his healing and recovery. This is an important and courageous step, but it also means he will be out of work for three months, with no income during this time.

My sister is doing all she can to hold things together at home, but the financial burden is overwhelming — mortgage payments, groceries, childcare, medical bills, and basic necessities are adding up fast. They need help to keep their family afloat while Alex takes the time he desperately needs to get better.

We are asking for your help to raise $20,000 to support their family through this difficult and unexpected journey. Every Father's worst nightmare is being incapacitated and unable to be the provider and protector that his family needs, so please bless and encourage them with your prayers, and know that every donation — no matter how small — will go toward:

• Covering essential living expenses (mortgage, bills, groceries)

• Supporting the children’s needs

• Medical and treatment-related costs

• Helping them stay stable until Alex can return to work.

Paternal postpartum depression is still stigmatized and often overlooked. By supporting this campaign, you’re not just helping one family — you’re helping raise awareness and compassion for others facing similar struggles in silence.

Please pray for God to heal and restore, and that the therapists and doctors helping him will be filled with the power of the Spirit as they minister. Consider donating, sharing this fundraiser, and sending your love and encouragement. Your kindness means more than words can express.

With deep gratitude,

Jamie

(on behalf of June, Alexander, and their family)