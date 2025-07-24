Saving our daughter from her abusive mother

This is a difficult and not ideal situation, but we genuinely need our community's help. My husband, Marcus Stadler, and I, Lyndsey, recently discovered that he has a daughter from a previous relationship. The state seized her from her mother due to neglect and abuse. Marcus had no idea she existed until the spring of 2024 when the state reached out to him, confirming his paternity through DNA testing and asking if he wanted to advocate for his parental rights. We also learned that the mother has been involved with DCFS on and off since the child’s first year of life.

Since then, we have been cooperating with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to gain custody of her. Currently, the child is in foster care. To protect the privacy of the minor and the other party involved, we will not mention any names.

We firmly believe that Marcus should have full custody to ensure his daughter's safety. We have grown to love this child deeply and are devastated by the current situation. I consider her my own child at this point, regardless of her circumstances of birth. As mentioned, we have been fully cooperating with DCFS and the courts, and those involved have indicated that we would provide a better and safer environment for her. Our home has been approved by the state, and we have long been cleared for overnight visits, with nothing counted against us.

However, the courts have granted the mother overnight visits and want the child to be enrolled in a school close to her. It feels as though they are already moving toward returning Marcus’s daughter to her mother, despite the serious concerns we have about her well-being. For instance, during visits, the mother has not adequately fed the child, according to the foster parents. There have been emotional outbursts from the child after almost every visit. There were two instances where the child cut her own hair, with the second instance being particularly extreme. On her first overnight visit with the mother, the child became sick with an ear infection, strep throat, and a fever, necessitating a trip to the ER by her foster parents after the mother had her all day, without providing care or notifying the foster parents of her illness, before dropping her off.

We were made aware of numerous concerning details from when the child was in the mother's care, including instances where the child was left alone at home and unsupervised outside at the ages of 4, and 5. She had nearly gotten hit by multiple cars while outside, often when the mother was asleep, absent, or simply not paying attention. If it weren't for the neighbors or the UPS driver who found her, I dread to think of what could have happened.

Given the 4-year history with DCFS, we are urgently seeking legal assistance to gain custody of Marcus's daughter. While we have the resources to care for her, we are unable to afford the retainer for the lawyer we found who specializes in these types of cases. If you live in Illinois, you may be aware that the state often favors mothers in custody situations, even when they are unfit or unsafe for the child.

Initially, a different judge was assigned to the case. She appeared to be fair and genuinely concerned about the child's best interests. Furthermore, she noted that the mother had not been making progress or fulfilling her responsibilities. However, for some unknown reason, the judge was replaced with another one. This new judge does not seem to prioritize the child’s best interest. He has overlooked significant reports detailing the negative impact the mother is having on her daughter, while failing to acknowledge that Marcus is the non-offending parent.

The state took the initiative to reach out to Marcus as the father, and we have cooperated with DCFS at every step, only to see the strong possibility of the courts returning his daughter to an abusive mother. While this has not happened yet, we fear the worst by the next court date in August, which is why we need strong legal representation. The courts require Marcus to have an attorney for family and juvenile court, and we need someone we can trust to defend us and help us achieve our goal of obtaining full or primary custody. The lawyer we found is qualified to do just that.

We would be grateful for donations of any amount or for others to simply share our givesendgo link. Please help us in our fight for custody.