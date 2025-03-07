UNITED + TRU is a movement to activate God given purpose, worth and unique beauty that already exists within every woman and girl. We use fashion, engaging workshops, community events and social media to invest into their lives. Our goal is for them to be confident and free to live fully in the purpose God has destined for them despite their past. We believe this movement can spread to new cities around the globe helping rescue more women and more girls.

UNITED + TRU also partners with local anti-human trafficking organizations, such as FreeKindVA to help prevent more victims and spread light and truth into every woman and girl. A portion of our large event proceeds goes to support their efforts.

A staggering number of women and girls today are facing poor body image, eating disorders, depleting self esteem, mental health battles and more. The ongoing pressure to be perfect and noticed has taken over because there is always a comparison to some imagined version of how they are supposed to look and feel and live.

What happens? Without a boundary of safety and truth to understand who they really are apart from the constant visual and grooming, women and girls become more vulnerable to the intense pressure and dangers of the world that lure them away into depression, toxic relationships, human trafficking and suicide.

By giving to UNITED + TRU you are directly helping to speak hope, truth and love within a safe community and sowing into expanding our reach to more cities across the US and beyond.



