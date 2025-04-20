Belize to Freeze for 10 students!

In the belizean-simplicity of a wooden-walled classroom at Grace Instrument Christian Academy, a vision was born in November 2024 that would inspire a group of 11th grade students to chase a dream that seemed impossible. Having a Canadian born teacher who loves to share the contrast of her home country in comparison to her now tropical home of Belize, fleeting thoughts and comments of "What would it be like to experience snow?!” stirred among the ten 11th graders. As discussion continued and excitement rose, the serious question of, "Could we really go?" kept surfacing.

We believe the answer is yes, for we serve the God of possible! This endeavor which is impossible by human standards IS indeed possible with God. We are choosing to be Hebrews 11:1 people – choosing faith to be the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not yet seen.

In a bold step of faith, we are preparing to send 11 students and 3 leaders from our small, unfunded high school of just 50 students in Belize to Ontario, Canada in January 2026. For most of these students, this will be their first time leaving their country and for some, their own district! We are believing that this trip will be not only an amazing cultural experience for these youth, but also a transformative adventure in which God will meet them in their own unique ways, and work through them as they serve in a new community.

Over the past year, we’ve been studying The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren as part of the student’s Bible class. Thank you, Rick – your book has established a strong foundation of purpose for these ten young adults! Looking back on the year, we see how the Lord had chosen this study for us in preparation to GO OUT! To go out into the world, though these students come from a small nation, because they all have something to give. Each one has a unique story that God is weaving through their lives, and it's a beautiful story that’s worth sharing for the glory of our God. Our hope is that through this experience, our students will grow in trust of their Heavenly Father, understand just a little more of his extravagant faithfulness, and walk in their purpose as ambassadors of Christ to the nations around them.

We are choosing to trust in our Jehovah Jireh. Trusting that God will supply even when we cannot.

We do have some specific experiences in mind that we would like to do while we are in Canada. If you feel led to help us make one of these a reality we would love for you to sponsor a specific experience. Here are some of the items on our dream list.

Visit to Science Center - $400.00

Tubing at Chicopee Ski Hill - $490.00

Niagara Falls/Falls View Water Park - $770.00

Lazer Tag experience - $500.00

Formal dinner out - $490.00

Rental Vehicle for 14+ people - $2000.00

To find out more about Grace Instrument Christian Academy in Belize come visit our site: https://gica-edu.bz/



