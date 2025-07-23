Help us Survive in Gaza

Right now, my friend Ahmed and his children are trapped in a genocide.

Just two years ago, Ahmed and his wife were raising three beautiful children in Gaza. Their days were filled with love, laughter, school runs, grocery trips, gardening, work, and family. They shared a life, and imagined growing old together, just like any other family.

That life and that hope were taken from them.

An Israeli airstrike leveled their home. Ahmed’s wife and one of his sons were inside and were killed. His surviving son, just five years old, is battling a treatable form of cancer—but in Gaza,hospitals and doctors are targets. Medical evacuation is a rare luxury. His daughter Zainab, only two, suffered a broken arm in another bombing. She cries from the pain. There is no access to consistent medication, no physical therapy, no comfort.

Ahmed barely eats so that his children can. He’s lost weight rapidly, as have the children. They are hungry, traumatized, and are now being displaced again.





I wish I were raising money to rebuild their home, pay for school, or buy them bicycles. But right now, those dreams are out of reach. This fundraiser is about survival.





Your support will help cover the most urgent needs:

Water – Gaza’s water system has been destroyed. Clean water is now a luxury item.

Food – Even flour and lentils are hard to find. Aid is blocked, charities bombed, and stolen aid is often sold at unaffordable prices.

Medicine for 5-year-old Ahmed – He needs surgery and ongoing medication. The local pharmacy still has the medication he needs

Pain relief and care for 2-year-old Zainab – Her arm needs treatment. She’s in pain and has no access to physiotherapy.

A tent – Their community was invaded by the IDF just days ago. They’re being displaced again. Bombings are constant. A simple tent may be the only shelter they can access.





This family needs a lifeline. Your donation can very literally give them a chance to stay alive.

Maybe one day, governments and institutions will step in to end this horror. But Ahmed and his children need help now.

Please, don’t look away.

These are real people. Their lives are hanging by a thread. Be the reason they make it through this.

Give if you can. Share if you can’t. Every single act of compassion matters.

From the ruins of war, let’s help one family find a path to safety—and to hope.