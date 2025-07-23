Campaign Image

Supporting Sarah Grace Patrick

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Brittany Floyd

Campaign funds will be received by Doniel Patrick

Supporting Sarah Grace Patrick

On behalf of Doniel Patrick, I’d like to start by saying, let’s support this family in this very difficult time! 

Sarah Grace Patrick, at just 16 years old, lost her Mother and Step-father in a very horrific way. Now, 5 months after their murders, Sarah, at just 17 years old is behind bars being accused. The family is in need of hiring a defense attorney for Sarah. This is her whole life we are talking about. 

Sarah is a very sweet young lady. To hear it from anyone who has ever actually known her is just heartbreaking to know what she is going through now. Please find it in your heart to even send 5 dollars and a prayer. Thank you ❤️

Recent Donations
Show:
Robin
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Angela Estrada
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 days ago

We love you Sarah Grace ❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo