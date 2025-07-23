Supporting Sarah Grace Patrick

On behalf of Doniel Patrick, I’d like to start by saying, let’s support this family in this very difficult time!

Sarah Grace Patrick, at just 16 years old, lost her Mother and Step-father in a very horrific way. Now, 5 months after their murders, Sarah, at just 17 years old is behind bars being accused. The family is in need of hiring a defense attorney for Sarah. This is her whole life we are talking about.

Sarah is a very sweet young lady. To hear it from anyone who has ever actually known her is just heartbreaking to know what she is going through now. Please find it in your heart to even send 5 dollars and a prayer. Thank you ❤️