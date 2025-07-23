Supporting Friend in motorcycle accident

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Chris Dinkelman
Supporting a friend that was in a motorcycle accident and found out the guy she was riding with had no insurance. She now has close to 200,000 in medical bills after 3 surgeries to remove staples and cadaver skin and just trying to raise as much as I can to help her out.
Hello
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.