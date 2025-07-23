Housing Support for Trinity Family

Dear Beloved Trinity Catholic School and Blessed Sacrament Church Community,

We are reaching out today with a heartfelt appeal for one of our own families, who are currently navigating an incredibly difficult and unforeseen challenge. Since May, this vibrant and engaged family, a cherished part of our community, has been experiencing a drastic change in their circumstances, leaving them unhoused and largely living out of their car.

Their situation is urgent, and out of deep respect for their privacy, the family will remain anonymous. However, please know that they are known to many of us through their active participation and contributions to our school and church life. They are facing immense hardship, and we, as a community rooted in faith and compassion, have an opportunity to offer tangible support.

Our immediate goal is to raise funds to ensure this family can sleep safely indoors. This crucial step will provide them with stability, dignity, and the necessary respite to focus their energy on saving for and securing permanent housing. Every night spent safely indoors is a step towards rebuilding their foundation and regaining stability.

As Catholics, we are called to live out our faith through acts of charity and service, especially for those most vulnerable among us. Scripture reminds us, in Matthew 25:35-40, "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me... Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me."

This is our chance to embody these teachings and extend the love of Christ to a family in desperate need. Your donation, no matter the size, will make an immediate and profound difference, providing safety and a pathway forward.

Please consider contributing through this GiveSendGo campaign. All donations will be handled with the utmost care and directed entirely to securing safe, temporary housing and assisting this family as they work towards a stable future.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for being the hands and feet of Christ in our community.