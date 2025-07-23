Supporting The Gilbert Family

Hi, my name is Elizabeth. I’m creating this fund to help my sister Ann Marie with her current medical emergency. She is a young 31 year old wife and mother of two. She works tirelessly for her boys and her husband. She recently suffered a stroke that has come out of no where and put her in a position to be in the hospital for an extended period of time and to miss days of work she was not expecting. She has to pay out of her own pocket for this medical emergency and though both her and husband both work full time she could use help to cover the expenses for the ambulance ride, the hospital stay, and the tests she has had from mri’s, cat scans, and ultrasounds to everything in between. Anything would be a big help no matter how small the amount!