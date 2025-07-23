From Iowa to Africa A Mission of Faith

🌍 From Iowa to Africa – The Robbs Family Missions Trip





This winter, our family is headed on the biggest adventure of our lives! From small-town Iowa all the way to Tanzania, East Africa!

We’ve been invited to step in for the Morrow family. They are faithful missionaries who will be on furlough this November and December. While they’re away, we’ll be helping keep things running at Faith Baptist Church — a growing, Gospel-centered ministry in the heart of East Africa.

What will we be doing?

• ✝️ Preaching and teaching at the church

• 📖 Running Bible clubs for children in nearby villages

• 🎶 Helping with Sunday school and music

• 🤝 Serving the local church family however we can





We’re going as a family of five, trusting God to guide our steps and use us however He chooses — and we’re inviting you to be a part of it.





How can you help?





We’re raising $10,000 to cover:

• Round-trip airfare

• Overnight layover abroad

• Food, lodging, and daily transportation

• Ministry materials and outreach supplies

• Travel insurance and emergency expenses





We know not everyone is called to go, but everyone can play a part in sending. Whether you give, pray, or simply share this campaign — thank you for encouraging our family as we follow God’s leading.





From Iowa to Africa — we’re stepping out in faith, and we’d love to bring you along.





With love,

The Robbs Family



