Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Sarah Allen

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Allen

Brownie's Goodbye

Brownie has been a constant companion and rock in our family.  This little 15 pound bundle of muscle and attitude stole our hearts 8 years ago and we never looked back.  Now at 18 he has been slowing down,  and most recently has had strokes and letting us know his time is near.  We are looking for help to pay for the kindness of euthanasia, and be able to pay for private cremation so he can come home one last time.  If you can donate even $5, we would appreciate it so much. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
16 hours ago

Kay Ingalls
$ 35.00 USD
2 days ago

It is so hard to lose a best friend.💕

Jordy
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

On behalf of my late dog, Winston. Bringing him home was important and very hard at the time. I hope this helps.

Roxanne Evans
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending love and prayers ❤️

