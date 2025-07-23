Brownie's Goodbye

Brownie has been a constant companion and rock in our family. This little 15 pound bundle of muscle and attitude stole our hearts 8 years ago and we never looked back. Now at 18 he has been slowing down, and most recently has had strokes and letting us know his time is near. We are looking for help to pay for the kindness of euthanasia, and be able to pay for private cremation so he can come home one last time. If you can donate even $5, we would appreciate it so much.