Help Seth get to Oasis of Hope in Mexico

As many of you know, last September Seth was a diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The news hit extremely hard as he and his wife, Tessa, had just welcomed their fourth baby into the world days before.

His treatment began with a radical surgery to remove the cancer, and he ended up with a post surgical infection that lead to sepsis. He fought for his life for 46 days and finally walked out of the hospital with no signs of disease. We rejoiced!

Fast forward to today and unfortunately, Seth's cancer is back. He’s now classified as stage IV, which means this fight isn’t going to be easy or short-term... but it doesn’t change the fact we serve a mighty God who heals and who has a plan for Seth’s future.

Throughout this journey, Seth and Tessa have found Oasis of Hope in Mexico. They offer a hopeful treatment plan, but unfortunately they do not take insurance, and they need our help.

Seth is so loved and is the greatest father, husband, son, brother, and friend. His strength, faith, kindness and positivity are unmatched. He’s the sole provider for his family and works endlessly to ensure a wonderful, fulfilling life for his wife and children. His kids adore him and Tessa is hopelessly devoted to him.

Despite everything, Seth remains positive—he believes in the goodness of God and healing even when faced with a grim prognosis. We truly believe that God has a plan for Seth and his family, but right now, they need our help to make sure their story doesn’t end on this chapter of hardship.

We are reaching out not just asking for money—but prayer as well. Your support in any capacity is so important and appreciated. Seth and Tessa are going through so much right now that if we could ease any financial burden, it would mean the world to them.

Please consider being part of this journey—whether it’s through sharing our story, donating directly, or sending up prayers for this sweet family who desperately needs them right now. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. ❤️