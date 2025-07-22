Help Christine and Reuben Davis

Christine and Reuben are on a freedom and healing journey after being in a toxic home environment (30 years for Christine. Reuben's entire life: 23 years)

Reuben is on the autism spectrum and Christine has been working hard to find a suitable job where she can support them and still have time to care for him.

Things are looking up as Christine recently obtained a steady job. However they are behind on bills because she was only employed for just over 2 weeks since mid-May.

Christine and Reuben both love to give and have helped many people over the years. Now they need a little help to get back on their feet so that they will once again be able support themselves and assist others for the glory of God! Any amount you feel led to give will be greatly appreciated and God will bless you for it! If you don't have extra funds to donate please send your prayers! Thank you for your consideration!! Love to all! 💖