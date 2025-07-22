Save Achilles the Guard Dog

Seminole County Family is suing to Seminole County Animal Services to Save their Hero Dog from Euthanasia and Abusive Holding Conditions in their County facility.

Achilles is a loyal German Shepherd from Seminole County, Florida, who now faces euthanasia after instinctively protecting two young children—his 5-year-old family member and an infant—from an unknown intruder at their home. Despite acting in defense of his family, Seminole County Animal Services (SCAS) has labeled Achilles a “dangerous dog” and plans to destroy him following a hearing on July 25, 2025. With legal support from The Cavalry Group, the family has filed an emergency lawsuit to stop the euthanasia and is demanding an independent investigation into the abusive and inhumane conditions in which Achilles is being held.

This case highlights the urgent need to protect family pets who act heroically and lawfully, and to hold public agencies accountable for their treatment of animals in custody.

This fundraising campaign is to assist the family with legal fees and expert witness fees pertaining to their case.