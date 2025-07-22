Campaign Image

Helping John & Julie Troup

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by John Troup

Campaign funds will be received by John Troup

Helping John & Julie Troup

My wife, Julie got sick with pancreatitis at the beginning of March. This has been an ongoing issue, causing her to be hospitalized 9 separate times to date. She had her gallbladder removed in late June. 

In May, I was fired from my job after fifteen years of dedicated employment. Their reason, my FMLA paperwork was submitted incomplete by the provider. The day I got the call, my wife was hospitalized, with a feeding tube in her nose. 

This all has resulted in us falling behind on rent. We are two months behind and have no one else to turn to. I've tried to get a personal loans, to no avail. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
11 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for you

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo