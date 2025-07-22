Help Doreen with a Medical Mission trip to Rwanda

Hi, my name is Doreen, and I've been blessed with the opportunity to serve on a medical mission trip to Rwanda in January 2026 with the International Organization for Women and Development (IOWD).

As a nurse, l've always felt called to care for the vulnerable. I have seen first hand how access to healthcare can change a life. This mission allows me to use my skills to serve women in Rwanda who are suffering from obstetric fistulas and other gynecologic conditions-many of whom have lived in pain, isolation, and shame for years. These women have endured unimaginable hardship, and I believe God is calling me to use my skills to bring healing, hope, and dignity.

I'll be traveling with IOWD to Kigali, Rwanda as part of a volunteer surgical team. Our work will focus on providing surgeries and care to these women in need, while also helping train local healthcare workers to ensure lasting impact.

The trip is self-funded, so I'm raising money to cover travel, lodging, supplies, and other expenses. Your support-financial or spiritual-means the world to me.

This is more than a trip for me—it's a chance to live out my faith, bring healing, and show these women they are seen and loved.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping send me to Rwanda. May God bless you for your generosity.

With love and gratitude,

Doreen, BSN, RN, CNOR, RNFA

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me." - Matthew 25:40