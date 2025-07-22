Save Our Home - Fund a Return to Work

🌟 Hi everyone! My name is Kevin, and I'm starting a crowdfunding campaign to save our home from eviction. It's been a tough year, but it all came crashing down when my unemployment hit during the final day of April 2025.

🏠 We were just trying to make ends meet when we got a letter saying that if we didn’t pay up immediately, the utility company would shut off our gas and electricity—leaving us with no heat this winter for our little one. 🌨️ It's not just about staying warm; it's about keeping my daughter safe in her own home, where she belongs.

I have a heart full of hope but a wallet feeling quite empty. I’ve been out of work and unable to use my skills as an armed security officer or HR recruiter due to restrictions during the pandemic. 🙏

But here's where you come in! Whether it's big or small—every bit helps keep our home from being foreclosed on. I’m asking for your support because we are not just numbers; we are a family who needs hope restored this year.

Your kindness can make all the difference right now. Imagine how it would feel to have peace of mind about providing for your loved ones, even in uncertain times. That's what keeps me up at night—hoping and praying that together we can turn our darkest hour into a warm glow this summer. 🙌

I believe every end has a new beginning waiting around the corner. Your help today is not just about paying off overdue bills; it’s also about planting seeds of prosperity in an uncertain future. 🌱

So, if you've ever felt that tug at your heartstrings when seeing others struggle, now’s the time to act! I know we can make a difference together—for our family and for every other family out there facing their own struggles this year. 💖👨‍👩‍👧

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering how your kindness could change lives, including mine. It’s not about surviving; it's thriving with dignity and love in our little corner of the world—thanks to people like YOU! 🙏✊

Let's bring some warmth back into 2025 by making sure we can keep safe and cool together at home for her 2nd birthday on the 30th of July. 🏠❤️

P.S. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below or tag a friend who might want to help spread some cheer! ☺️ #KeepOurHome #FamilyFirst