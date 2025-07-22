Supporting Danny and Eva Theriot

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $8,800
Campaign funds will be received by Danny Theriot
Praying for Danny and your family!
Praying for a complete healing
Love you guys so much!!! Praying for supernatural healing, strength and peace for this journey you are on! I believe in miracles and I believe that we are watching one right before our eyes! Our God is way bigger than we can ever imagine!!!!
Prayers lifted up
Praying for your family.
May God continue to heal Danny
Praying for you my brother in Christ, keep on fighting, you got this.
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Danny, This is a marathon, continue to fight! Let your light shine to all those who you share your story with! Eva, you have been pretty fricking awesome. Thank you for all your love and support of Danny!
Happy birthday my brother!
Love and prayers to Danny and family.
