Supporting Danny and Eva Theriot

As most of you are aware, my friend and classmate Danny Theriot’s health and overall well-being has been compromised, but we remain hopeful for his promising future. He suffered a fall at home, resulting in a severe brain bleed on February 28, but fortunately, he received exceptional care from renowned neurosurgeons and medical personnel at St. Luke’s in Houston. Following weeks of being in a coma, he was accepted into Memorial Hermann’s esteemed TIRR Program for intensive rehabilitation, where he was to relearn to walk, communicate, and perform daily tasks. Although he has faced numerous setbacks, including his insurance company discontinuing coverage after 92 days, Danny’s resilience remains unwavering. He has now been recovering at home for 27 days, he has not received physical, speech, or occupational therapy for 43 days. Fortunately, Eva has secured insurance coverage for him through her employer, and although she is shouldering significant financial burdens, her love and dedication to Danny’s recovery remains unshakeable. Danny’s road to recovery is long and with many challenges, but with unwavering support, he will overcome the obstacles ahead. I’m hoping with financial help his life will become more accessible and comfortable at home. Danny’s family has rallied around him, providing motivation and encouragement as his health improves. I urge you to continue lifting Danny and Eva in prayer, and to offer support as they navigate this challenging journey. Your love, visits, calls, texts, and meals have brought immense comfort, and they are eternally grateful.