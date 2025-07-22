Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting Danny and Eva Theriot

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $8,800

Campaign created by Charles Reese

Campaign funds will be received by Danny Theriot

  As most of you are aware, my friend and classmate Danny Theriot’s health and overall well-being has been compromised, but we remain hopeful for his promising future. He suffered a fall at home, resulting in a severe brain bleed on February 28, but fortunately, he received exceptional care from renowned neurosurgeons and medical personnel at St. Luke’s in Houston. Following weeks of being in a coma, he was accepted into Memorial Hermann’s esteemed TIRR Program for intensive rehabilitation, where he was to relearn to walk, communicate, and perform daily tasks. Although he has faced numerous setbacks, including his insurance company discontinuing coverage after 92 days, Danny’s resilience remains unwavering. He has now been recovering at home for 27 days, he has not received physical, speech, or occupational therapy for 43 days. Fortunately, Eva has secured insurance coverage for him through her employer, and although she is shouldering significant financial burdens, her love and dedication to Danny’s recovery remains unshakeable. Danny’s road to recovery is long and with many challenges, but with unwavering support, he will overcome the obstacles ahead. I’m hoping with financial help his life will become more accessible and comfortable at home. Danny’s family has rallied around him, providing motivation and encouragement as his health improves. I urge you to continue lifting Danny and Eva in prayer, and to offer support as they navigate this challenging journey. Your love, visits, calls, texts, and meals have brought immense comfort, and they are eternally grateful.
Deborah
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Shawn and Chrissy Lang
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Praying for Danny and your family!

Roxanna Brian Angelle
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Praying for a complete healing

Brian Hugghins
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Eileen Dobbs
$ 1000.00 USD
4 hours ago

Love you guys so much!!! Praying for supernatural healing, strength and peace for this journey you are on! I believe in miracles and I believe that we are watching one right before our eyes! Our God is way bigger than we can ever imagine!!!!

Judy Smith
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Prayers lifted up

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Praying for your family.

Danny
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

May God continue to heal Danny

Shae and Vanessa Woodard
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

David Scarbrough
$ 150.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praying for you my brother in Christ, keep on fighting, you got this.

Bruno Mancilla
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Kelsie and Jordan Macha
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Lois Robbins
$ 25.00 USD
7 hours ago

Your family is in my thoughts and prayers

Kayla Smith
$ 50.00 USD
12 hours ago

Rene
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Bart and Pooh Gray
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

Danny, This is a marathon, continue to fight! Let your light shine to all those who you share your story with! Eva, you have been pretty fricking awesome. Thank you for all your love and support of Danny!

Charles Reese
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

Happy birthday my brother!

Tommy Bellow
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Love and prayers to Danny and family.

Colby and Cailin Walters
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

