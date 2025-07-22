Accountability for my sisters murder

As the title says - we are desperate for help with lawyers fees to file a wrongful death suit before the statute of limitations runs out on September 2nd 2025. We have 2 years from the date of my beautiful sisters murder to file and are finding it impossible to find a lawyer who works pro bono.





Not only do we want to file against the person charged with actually killing her, but also others involved peripherally. Including those responsible for him(and those not charged criminally) being released MULTIPLE times in the month prior for another violent crime(all were) involving a knife. All were already out on bail/undertakings and probation.

We have spent almost two years now being re traumatized and re victimized over and over and over again as we sit through criminal proceedings that will NEVER truly bring any form of justice to our family.





This isn’t about a monetary reward when all is said and done. It is about accountability. About making a statement. That Canadas INjustice system does not do a thing for victims of violent. crime. Or their loved ones. It only serves the criminal.





Please - if you are able to- if you are as fed up as we are - donate to file a civil suit against our sisters murderer as well as all those responsible who will never face charges or accountability.





I know this is short and I will most certainly go into further detail once we’ve retained a lawyer and can initiate proceedings.





Tha k you so much to anyone and everyone who has taken the time to read this and share this.





It is truly my last desperate attempt at somehow making this system accountable to my sister. Her murderer doesn’t deserve to ever escape responsibility for what he’s done. Or anyone else involved