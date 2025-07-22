Help Val Reach MD Anderson for Cancer Trial

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

Valerie Weaver, a devoted mother to her two sons (19 and 17) and 6-year-old daughter, has been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was initially diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2013. In 2020 with the MBC diagnosis, doctors gave her just 2-4 years to live. Despite enduring 28 surgeries and countless chemo treatments over the last 12 years, the cancer has spread to her bones—from her neck, down her spine, tailbone, hips, femur, and now her lower legs. Yet, her organs remain unaffected, giving her hope for one last chance.

After courageously stopping chemotherapy, Val is pursuing a clinical trial at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, a world leader in cancer care. Thanks to insurance covering her treatment and lodging already secured, she needs help with travel, meals, and small expenses for this critical trip. After years of medical costs, she’s in financial ruin and selling her home to support her family.

We’re humbly asking for $2,000 to cover flights or driving, meals, and incidental costs for Val and a caregiver to reach MD Anderson. Every dollar brings her closer to more time with her children. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign and pray for her strength and healing. Your faith and generosity can make a miracle possible.

Thank you, and may God bless you for supporting Val’s fight.

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” – 1 Peter 5:7