Lighting the way through dark days

Let’s join in the battle with Doug and Sally Stansfield as they both now are fighting separate cancer diagnosis.

Sally has shown unparalleled courage against breast cancer these past few years; she's fought with grace and determination every step of the way but is still fighting with weekly treatments. Doug recently joined her in this fight after his shocking colon cancer diagnosis. Just days ago, he underwent major surgery to remove a tumor . He should be released from the hospital soon but will now face 6 weeks of recovery at home before chemotherapy treatments begin. Doug is self employed with a physically demanding home improvement business. His recovery period and upcoming chemotherapy will make it impossible for him to work or bring in any income during this time. Their medical bills are mounting daily in addition to their day to day expenses of maintaining a home for them and their three children still at home.

I'm asking you all, as a community of church members, friends, neighbors and family to stand with me now for Doug and Sally. Let’s take some financial burden off their shoulders so they can focus on healing and supporting each other through this dark time in life. 🙏💪

Every dollar counts—every bit helps! Our goal is set at $30,000 to cover the unexpected expenses that have arisen from Doug and Sally’s treatments as well as Doug’s unemployment. This money will ensure they don't face additional stress during these trying times due to financial burdens. 📉↗️

Let’s turn this heartbreaking situation into a testament of our love for one another! Please consider donating whatever you can—no amount is too small when it comes from the heart and shared in support. 😊💲

Let's be there now for Doug and Sally as they fight these battles no one should ever have to face alone. 🙏👫

Let’s lighten their load and light the path out of cancer to health.

With all my heart, 💖 Thank you so much for your love, prayers, and support! Every bit counts when it comes from family like ours. ❤️

”The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it” John 1:15

#BeInItWithThem #lightentheirload #lightthepath #lightshinesinthedarkness