Campaign Image

Emergency Amateur Radio Tower

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Feldgreber Allen

Emergency Amateur Radio Tower

I am reaching out with a heartfelt plea for assistance in my endeavor to provide real-time weather reporting and reliable communication during emergencies. As someone with a disability and living on a fixed income, I face significant challenges in this pursuit. I am dedicated to utilizing amateur radio to ensure that vital information can be relayed when other avenues fail, but I truly need help to make this vision a reality.

Your support could be life-changing for me and for others who rely on timely updates in critical moments. Please consider assisting me in this important mission. Together, we can make a difference when it matters most. Thank you for your kindness and support.

Sincerely,

Allen Feldgreber

Recent Donations
Show:
KB9SVR Jerome Schwartz
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

I hope you raise $1,000,000!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo