Emergency Amateur Radio Tower

I am reaching out with a heartfelt plea for assistance in my endeavor to provide real-time weather reporting and reliable communication during emergencies. As someone with a disability and living on a fixed income, I face significant challenges in this pursuit. I am dedicated to utilizing amateur radio to ensure that vital information can be relayed when other avenues fail, but I truly need help to make this vision a reality.
Your support could be life-changing for me and for others who rely on timely updates in critical moments. Please consider assisting me in this important mission. Together, we can make a difference when it matters most. Thank you for your kindness and support.
Sincerely,
Allen Feldgreber
I hope you raise $1,000,000!!!
