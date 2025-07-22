Emergency Amateur Radio Tower

I am reaching out with a heartfelt plea for assistance in my endeavor to provide real-time weather reporting and reliable communication during emergencies. As someone with a disability and living on a fixed income, I face significant challenges in this pursuit. I am dedicated to utilizing amateur radio to ensure that vital information can be relayed when other avenues fail, but I truly need help to make this vision a reality.

Your support could be life-changing for me and for others who rely on timely updates in critical moments. Please consider assisting me in this important mission. Together, we can make a difference when it matters most. Thank you for your kindness and support.

Sincerely,

Allen Feldgreber