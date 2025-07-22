Help Abandoned Puppies

About 7 weeks ago on June 3rd, a stray dog came into our property in Nevada TX and gave birth to 14 puppies. We aren’t sure if she was scooped up by animal control or if something else happened to her , but she never came back to feed her babies. From three days old until they were able to eat dog food we hand fed them formula, and now that they’re old enough to eat solid food we are trying to rehome them. We are not sure if their breed, some look like labradors, and on the other hand, some look like Pitbulls. They’re all incredibly precious and they’re ALL girls! My heart is breaking having to leave them outside in this Texas heat because we cannot bring them inside due to our sensitive skin newborn baby. I’ve reached out to Collin county animal shelter and because I took care of them for over three weeks and did not just let them die it would be a “Owner surrender” that would not take place until November and would costs loads of money. If I choose to bring them to the shelter anyway- they will be killed. They emailed me a list of Animal rescues and I have emailed every single contact but unfortunately this is an incredibly tough time for shelters and rescues as they’ve been at max capacity for some time now. All I want is for these puppies to find a good home soon, because we unfortunately do not have the funds to keep all 9 of the remaining puppies fed until November. We are begging anyone and everyone to share and reach out and see if anyone would want to foster a puppy for a while or give a puppy a forever home. I don’t want these puppies dying in the heat starving or getting put down at a shelter.