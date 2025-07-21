Dear family and friends,

God has offered me an opportunity to attend Crossroads Discipleship Training Program through the University of Nations in Kona, Hawaii.

Much is needed in preparation for this journey. First and foremost, your prayers for Gods leading and His purpose through this in my life.

I’ve spent much of my adult life loving God and being what I thought to be “a good person.” I believe our God is calling us to something deeper. Deeper than a head knowledge of who He is to a heart knowledge of who He wants us to be through Him. I believe God has uniquely positioned me in such a way for such a time as this.

Many of you know about the tragic death of my son Brady on March 15, 2024. I bring this up not to elicit sympathy but to share the faith-rocking moment this had in my life. I spent day after day and night after night crying out to God, “Why?”

I’ve not gotten the answer to this and won’t this side of Heaven, I know. But what God has shown me is His overwhelming love through the people He placed in my life during this time. He has given me a hunger and a desire to know Him more deeply and more fully than I ever have before. To not just merely exist but to live a life according to His will and purpose. I know in my heart of hearts that completing this discipleship training program will walk me deeper into that purpose.

I need your help.

There are fees to attend the university and costs to maintain my expenses here at home while away. It’s 3 months of intensive discipleship and 2 months serving on an outreach missions trip, 5 months in all.

In order for me to go, I will need to raise $21,710.40 in total. I know this is a lot. Just typing it out feels overwhelming, but I also know that nothing is too big for our God, and if He’s brought me to it, He will see me through it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, for your prayers, and consideration of my request.

I know I’ll come home from this sharing of the miracles God has revealed to me and of the encounters I’ve had with Him and through Him.

Love and Blessings

Tami Dawson



