Vanessas Road to Recovery

Vanessa’s Cancer Journey: A Year of Care & Support for Her & Her Daughter.

Join us in surrounding Vanessa and her baby Avery with love, home support, and strength as she bravely faces cancer.

My sister in law recently after having her newborn was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. She’s been undergoing chemo treatment for several months and now needs back to back surgeries in the following months that require intensive recovery where she won’t be able to pick up her baby for several weeks on end.

We’re starting a campaign to help bring peace to the situation with financial support so she can hire help with child care, cleaning, and meals. It takes a village when taking care of a young one and even more so when you’re fighting cancer as a new mom.

$850 a week helps with meals, childcare, cleaning, and home care so she can focus on healing.

Holistic Care can add even more upfront costs and she hasn’t had the resources for that either. Any donation amount is much appreciated during this time.

Our goal would be to raise $50,000 for the year so she can take a deep breath and focus on not only taking care of herself, but her daughter as well.

Please join us in prayer for her and share this to anyone you think may also want to support her in her healing journey. ❤️

All our love,

Kendall & Derek Arrotta















