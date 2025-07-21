Campaign Image

Help dog

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by rivera lesly ann

Campaign funds will be received by rivera lesly ann

Help dog

Hello, we are reaching out to kindly ask for your help and support for our dog, who urgently needs an intestinal surgery. Unfortunately, we don’t have the financial means to afford the operation. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us and our beloved pet. Thank you so much in advance for your kindness and generosity.



Recent Donations
Show:
alex sautot
$ 35.00 USD
1 day ago

Hello, I saw your post. Your dog is so beautiful, a big baby. I hope he will heal after the operation

eddie dupont
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

I hope your dog recovers

adem hanouz
$ 15.00 USD
3 days ago

good day rivera

foris
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Hi Rivera, I hope your dog gets better.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo