Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by rivera lesly ann
Hello, we are reaching out to kindly ask for your help and support for our dog, who urgently needs an intestinal surgery. Unfortunately, we don’t have the financial means to afford the operation. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us and our beloved pet. Thank you so much in advance for your kindness and generosity.
Hello, I saw your post. Your dog is so beautiful, a big baby. I hope he will heal after the operation
I hope your dog recovers
good day rivera
Hi Rivera, I hope your dog gets better.
