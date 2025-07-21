Bringing Grandma home to rest

This is for my Grandma Dorothy Mae Greene. We miss you already so much, even tho we know you’re not suffering anymore, it's still very hard. But we are comforted knowing that you are with Jesus in Heaven. We are going to miss u dearly..

We are asking for donations to help cover the costs of my Grandmother’s funeral and cremation, and to bring her to her final resting place. Unfortunately, we do not have the funds to take care of her properly which breaks our hearts. She deserves better. Any amount that you can spare helps, and we thank you in advance for your kindness. It is truly a blessing to our family.

Survived by daughter Deborah Diana Horne Haire, 3- grandchildren, Ray Theodore Horne and wife April Dawn Horne, Tammy Lee Horne, Lindsay Marie Horne, followed by several great great grandkids including Michael Allen Horne, Abigail May Horne and several other brothers and sisters- Betty Smith, Vicky Nelson, Jr Horne, Jimmy Horne, and several nieces and nephews and other family members. We are eternally thankful for any and every donation. Your support and prayers mean the world to us during this difficult time, even though we know she is in peace,it is still hard to let go and be without her here. We know God will get us through it, and we will see here again one day in paradise. We are so amazingly blessed by our friends and family during this heartbreaking time. Thank you so much. Make sure you hug your Grandma every chance you get if you’re fortunate to still have one here. God bless and keep you.