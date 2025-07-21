Fighting RA - Fund My Recovery Journey

Hey everyone! I'm reaching out with an open heart today. My name is Marie, and about two years ago, life threw me a curveball in the form of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It’s been tough—unusually aggressive, leaving my body in constant pain and severely affecting my daily activities due to loss of function and dexterity.

I never imagined that at 44, I'd be struggling just to take care of myself. Despite trying multiple medications, managing this condition has become a full-time job. The costs are piling up; from medications to doctor appointments, every penny counts when you’re on your own without insurance. It’s hard enough dealing with RA, but the financial burden is another beast I didn't expect to face at this stage in my life.

I’m currently going through a tough patch: applying for disability and trying to keep up with treatment while keeping a roof over my head. The emotional toll of losing control has been immense, but I cling to hope that better days are ahead once we find the right treatments and management plan.

Your support could make all the difference. Whether it’s $5 or $50, every dollar counts in helping me cover crucial medical expenses—medications, appointments, rent... these needs feel overwhelming at times but also essential to my ongoing care. Your generosity isn't just financial; it’s a lifeline thrown across the chasm of illness and uncertainty.

"Every little bit helps," as they say. If you can relate or know someone who has faced similar challenges, please share this campaign. It might seem like a small gesture on your end, but every share could bring us one step closer to stability and relief from pain.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and thank you in advance if you choose to support me or pass this along to others who can help. Your compassion means more than words can express! 💖

