Little Lights Center Building Fund

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $130
Please help us complete the Little Lights Center Building so that we can continue to reach families in our community with the Gospel of Jesus Christ!
Jenni Starkey is a missionary in Thailand and has launched the Little Lights Childcare Center out of the church where she has been serving these past 14 years. The center has exceeded capacity within the church building and requires a separate site to accommodate this exciting growth. The center is a two story facility with 3 large classrooms for Preschool-Kindergarten. It has a large meeting room, a nurses station, office, kitchen and storage room.
In memory of Leslie Akers, who also loved working with children.
