RebuildHope

🙏 Help Us Rebuild Hope for the Youth of Belgut, Kenya
Empowering a Generation with Vocational Skills, Christian Mentorship & the Word of God
Dear Friend in Christ,
My name is Peter Yegon, Youth Leader at Maranatha Faith Assemblies – Belgut and Assistant Project Manager of the Rise and Rebuild Initiative — a registered Christian CBO (DSD/35/192/02/104701) in Kericho County, Kenya.
Here in Belgut, our youth are in crisis.
⚠️ Over 50% are unemployed
Many have lost hope — trapped in drugs, crime, and poverty
Young girls are turning to sex work just to survive
But we believe God has not forgotten them — and neither will we.
✝️ Our Mission: Rise and Rebuild
We launched the Rise and Rebuild Initiative to restore hope through:
🛠️ Vocational Training (Carpentry, Tailoring, Mechanics, ICT, Plumbing...)
🕊️ Christian Mentorship rooted in identity, faith, and purpose
📖 The Word of God to transform hearts and rebuild futures
Graduates receive startup toolkits to begin earning immediately and break the cycle of poverty.
🏗️ The Next Step: A Permanent Center
We currently rent small, costly spaces that limit how many youth we can train. Praise God — land has already been provided!
Now we’re trusting God — and you — to help us build a permanent Vocational & Discipleship Center that will serve as:
🔧 A skills training hub
🕍 A worship and mentorship space
💖 A safe haven for healing, growth, and hope
📣 Here’s How You Can Make a Kingdom Impact
Your support will help us:
✅ Build workshops and classrooms
✅ Equip the center with training tools
✅ Provide scholarships for vulnerable youth
✅ Establish a chapel for mentorship and ministry
✅ Launch a structured, Christ-centered discipleship program
🌍 How You Can Partner With Us
🙏 PRAY — for every young person we reach
🎁 GIVE — every gift, large or small, changes lives
💬 SHARE — tell your church, friends, or small group
📖 MENTOR — or connect us with someone who can
💳 DONATE through:
PayPal: peteryegon91@gmail.com
Bank: Rise and Rebuild Initiative
Acc No: 1003622448 | NCBA Bank – Kericho
SWIFT: CBAFKENX | Bank Code: 07000
GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/GHXYW
“Those who plant in tears will reap with shouts of joy.” – Psalm 126:5
💬 Final Word
This is more than a project — it's a Kingdom mission to restore a generation.
If you believe in:
Empowering youth
Preaching the Gospel
Giving second chances
Then we invite you to partner with us.
Your love, your prayers, and your gift can change a life forever.
Let’s rise and rebuild — together.
In Chris
t’s Service,
Peter Yegon
Youth Leader | Maranatha Faith Assemblies
Assistant Project Manager | Rise and Rebuild Initiative
All the best to the amazing team behind the Hope and Rebuild Initiative. Your dedication to restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity to the youth of Belgut is nothing short of inspiring. May every step you take be guided by grace, strengthened by prayer, and supported by kind hearts around the world. Together, you are planting seeds that will grow into transformed lives and thriving communities.
All the best
