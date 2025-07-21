Campaign Image
RebuildHope

Goal:

 KES 2,000,000

Raised:

 KES 1,862

Campaign created by Dr Peter Yegon

Campaign funds will be received by Rise And Rebuild Initiative

RebuildHope


🙏 Help Us Rebuild Hope for the Youth of Belgut, Kenya

Empowering a Generation with Vocational Skills, Christian Mentorship & the Word of God

Dear Friend in Christ,


My name is Peter Yegon, Youth Leader at Maranatha Faith Assemblies – Belgut and Assistant Project Manager of the Rise and Rebuild Initiative — a registered Christian CBO (DSD/35/192/02/104701) in Kericho County, Kenya.


Here in Belgut, our youth are in crisis.


⚠️ Over 50% are unemployed

Many have lost hope — trapped in drugs, crime, and poverty

Young girls are turning to sex work just to survive

But we believe God has not forgotten them — and neither will we.

✝️ Our Mission: Rise and Rebuild

We launched the Rise and Rebuild Initiative to restore hope through:

🛠️ Vocational Training (Carpentry, Tailoring, Mechanics, ICT, Plumbing...)

🕊️ Christian Mentorship rooted in identity, faith, and purpose

📖 The Word of God to transform hearts and rebuild futures

Graduates receive startup toolkits to begin earning immediately and break the cycle of poverty.

🏗️ The Next Step: A Permanent Center


We currently rent small, costly spaces that limit how many youth we can train. Praise God — land has already been provided!


Now we’re trusting God — and you — to help us build a permanent Vocational & Discipleship Center that will serve as:


🔧 A skills training hub


🕍 A worship and mentorship space


💖 A safe haven for healing, growth, and hope


📣 Here’s How You Can Make a Kingdom Impact


Your support will help us:

✅ Build workshops and classrooms

✅ Equip the center with training tools

✅ Provide scholarships for vulnerable youth

✅ Establish a chapel for mentorship and ministry

✅ Launch a structured, Christ-centered discipleship program

🌍 How You Can Partner With Us

🙏 PRAY — for every young person we reach

🎁 GIVE — every gift, large or small, changes lives

💬 SHARE — tell your church, friends, or small group

📖 MENTOR — or connect us with someone who can

💳 DONATE through:

PayPal: peteryegon91@gmail.com

Bank: Rise and Rebuild Initiative

Acc No: 1003622448 | NCBA Bank – Kericho

SWIFT: CBAFKENX | Bank Code: 07000

GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/GHXYW

“Those who plant in tears will reap with shouts of joy.” – Psalm 126:5

💬 Final Word

This is more than a project — it's a Kingdom mission to restore a generation.

If you believe in:

Empowering youth

Preaching the Gospel

Giving second chances

Then we invite you to partner with us.

Your love, your prayers, and your gift can change a life forever.

Let’s rise and rebuild — together.

In Chris

t’s Service,

Peter Yegon

Youth Leader | Maranatha Faith Assemblies

Assistant Project Manager | Rise and Rebuild Initiative

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
602.00 KES
23 hours ago

Olivia Britannia
630.00 KES
1 day ago

All the best to the amazing team behind the Hope and Rebuild Initiative. Your dedication to restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity to the youth of Belgut is nothing short of inspiring. May every step you take be guided by grace, strengthened by prayer, and supported by kind hearts around the world. Together, you are planting seeds that will grow into transformed lives and thriving communities.

Anonymous Giver
630.00 KES
1 day ago

All the best

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

