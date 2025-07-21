Supporting the Little Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,050
Campaign funds will be received by Toni Little
Joseph Little is known and loved by so many. On Tuesday, July 15, Joe was rushed to the Baptist Tipton ER and had to be flown by helicopter to Jackson Madison County General Hospital where he was treated in their ICU and stabilized. He was then transported by ambulance Saturday, July 19, to Vanderbilt and is currently receiving treatment on their ICU unit. He has recently had some serious medical issues arise that the Family covets our prayers for. They have also obtained some unexpected financial demands they could use support for such as transportation, loss of work and other expenses they are attempting to navigate during his hospital stay. Please keep Joe in prayer for the days ahead. The Little Family appreciates any assistance you may be able to offer. Thank you and God bless each of you!
Prayers for Joe!!!
We are praying for you and your family. 1 Peter 5:8-10
Prayers for Joe and the family❤️❤️
Praying for all of you and the medical staff that has a hand in Joe’s case. Stay strong and faithful! ❤️
It was so good to see you yesterday. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
We are praying for you Joe. We love the Little family.
Praying for Joe!!!
Praying for God’s perfect healing and for strength and comfort for the entire Little family💙💙💙
We love you all! Let us know if you need anything. Many prayers going up for Joe and the family! Phil 4:13
Love yall.....test donation
July 21st, 2025
Currently, Joe is awaiting a cardiac cath today and may require heart surgery afterwards. Please continue to pray. Thank you!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.