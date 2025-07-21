Campaign Image

Supporting the Little Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $1,050

Campaign created by Rosemilaine Warner

Campaign funds will be received by Toni Little

Joseph Little is known and loved by so many.  On Tuesday, July 15, Joe was rushed to the Baptist Tipton ER and had to be flown by helicopter to Jackson Madison County General Hospital where he was treated in their ICU and stabilized. He was then transported by ambulance Saturday, July 19, to Vanderbilt and is currently receiving treatment on their ICU unit. He has recently had some serious medical issues arise that the Family covets our prayers for. They have also obtained some unexpected financial demands they could use support for such as transportation, loss of work and other expenses they are attempting to navigate during his hospital stay. Please keep Joe in prayer for the days ahead. The Little Family appreciates any assistance you may be able to offer. Thank you and God bless each of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Prayers for Joe!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
37 minutes ago

We are praying for you and your family. 1 Peter 5:8-10

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Prayers for Joe and the family❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Jenni
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for all of you and the medical staff that has a hand in Joe’s case. Stay strong and faithful! ❤️

Dave and Luchee Royer
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

RBH
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

It was so good to see you yesterday. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

We are praying for you Joe. We love the Little family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for Joe!!!

Donna-Kevin
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for God’s perfect healing and for strength and comfort for the entire Little family💙💙💙

Lisa Baumgardner
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

We love you all! Let us know if you need anything. Many prayers going up for Joe and the family! Phil 4:13

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Love yall.....test donation

Update #1

July 21st, 2025

Currently, Joe is awaiting a cardiac cath today and may require heart surgery afterwards.  Please continue to pray.  Thank you!

