Supporting the Little Family

Joseph Little is known and loved by so many. On Tuesday, July 15, Joe was rushed to the Baptist Tipton ER and had to be flown by helicopter to Jackson Madison County General Hospital where he was treated in their ICU and stabilized. He was then transported by ambulance Saturday, July 19, to Vanderbilt and is currently receiving treatment on their ICU unit. He has recently had some serious medical issues arise that the Family covets our prayers for. They have also obtained some unexpected financial demands they could use support for such as transportation, loss of work and other expenses they are attempting to navigate during his hospital stay. Please keep Joe in prayer for the days ahead. The Little Family appreciates any assistance you may be able to offer. Thank you and God bless each of you!