Road to 2027 Pan Am Games

**The Long Road to the Top**

Chelsea Froese, a dedicated Canadian dressage rider working alongside her horse, Ladrager (“Dobins”), is poised to achieve excellence at the highest levels of equestrian sport. With her sights set on competing at the 2027 Pan American Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, Chelsea aims to represent Canada on the world stage.

Her journey reflects universal values of hard work, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence—values that resonate with athletes and supporters across the globe. As Chelsea trains for the highest levels of competition, she does so with the support of a community that extends beyond borders, united by a shared commitment to seeing excellence excel.

---

**The Opportunity**

Chelsea has been invited to train with Anne Gribbons, one of the world’s most respected coaches and a former U.S. National Dressage Coach, and a 5*Judge. This unique opportunity to train at Anne’s renowned facility in Florida from November 2025 to April 2026 will be a pivotal moment in Chelsea and Dobins' journey. Under Anne’s expert mentorship, they will refine their skills and prepare for the international competitions they need to succeed on the world stage.

Anne's belief in Chelsea's potential is a testament to the power of collaboration across borders, showing that dedication, perseverance, and unmitigated will, are universal and worthy of support.

---

**The Costs of Excellence**

Training in Florida involves several critical expenses, including:

Travel & Transportation**: Ensuring Chelsea and Dobins make the journey to Florida safely.

Training & Coaching Fees**: Expert guidance from Anne Gribbons and her team.

Board & Care**: Providing the best care and accommodations for Dobins during training.

Living Expenses**: Cost of living for Chelsea during her stay in Florida for six months. Although she will be staying in her Horse trailer to save money, she will rent to pay for hook up.

---

**Why We Need Your Support**

Chelsea and Dobins' journey is a story of strength of will and striving for greatness. Dobins, a horse she has trained herself, is an example of 'trust', and together with Chelsea, they have already achieved remarkable success in competition and have caught attention of several of the industries finest Judges and trainers. With the opportunity to train under Anne Gribbons, they are positioned to take their performance to the next level.

The financial commitment required for this training is significant, and your support will directly fund the resources Chelsea and Dobins need to succeed. By contributing, you’re not just supporting one athlete—you’re helping foster excellence and forge a pathway from grassroots to the podium. Your support helps Dobins and Chelsea take the next step toward making history. As part of this community, you are not just cheering them on, but are an indispensable part of the journey and the team, every step of the way.

---

**Be Part of the Journey**

Your donation will help provide Chelsea and Dobins with everything they need to succeed:

* **Six months of elite training with Anne Gribbons**

* **Travel and accommodations for Chelsea and Dobins**

* **Essential equipment and health care for Dobins**

* **Critical Competition Experience**

This journey is about more than just one rider and one horse—it’s about the collective dedication of equestrians around the world who, despite lacking the necessary resources, continue to push their limits, work toward their dreams, and represent their countries with pride at the highest level.

---

Join Us!

This is the first step of many on the road to the podium, as Chelsea and Dobins embark on their journey toward the 2027 Pan American Games and ultimately the 2028 Olympics. This is ground zero for building the support team that will help them navigate the hurdles ahead. Over the next few years, despite the challenges, your support will play a crucial role in overcoming all.

By contributing to this campaign, you're not just supporting a rider and a horse; you're joining a team, ready to demonstrate the power of perseverance, belief, and dedication. Your support will directly impact their ability to train, compete, and rise to the highest levels of international sport.

Together, we will build a team that stands behind them every step of the way, showing the world what can be achieved through collective effort, unwavering commitment, and faith in a dream.