Moving my parents in before winter

My parents have been living in mold for 10+ years. In April, my dad was hospitalized for 10 days, with atypical pneumonia and Interstitial Lung Disease. The blood tests show his lungs are full of black mold and hay mold, among other things. I am the oldest of 4 siblings, so we came together to build a small house(800 square feet) for our parents, on the other end of their 14 acre farm. The house is dried in, but we are around $6,500 short of being able to finish it enough to get them moved in. We have spent around $19,000 so far and maxed out all of our resources. The only heat in their current home is a woodstove and that is bad for dad’s lungs, along with the black mold. My youngest brother, who lives locally, has done literally all the labor to save money. I and my daughter came in from out of state for 3 weeks and another brother was able to take a week of leave from the Marines, for a family work party. We still need a septic tank, siding and insulation to be able to get them in the house. The rest (floors, sheetrock, paint, etc) can be finished after move in. Dad is a Navy vet of 10+ years, but we are working on getting service connection on his illness. Mom had the full time job of homeschooling all 4 of us. We are doing our best to get them in the house by November, before it gets cold and they need a fire for warmth. Any donation would be greatly appreciated and used to it’s fullest extent. We have been price checking, getting wholesale discount when possible and utilizing the military discount. If you can’t donate, please share and pray. May God bless your kindness!